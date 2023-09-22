Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

