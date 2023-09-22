Xponance Inc. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

