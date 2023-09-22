Xponance Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

