Xponance Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

