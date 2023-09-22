Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

