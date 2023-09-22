Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $504.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

