Xponance Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

