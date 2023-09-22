Xponance Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $381.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

