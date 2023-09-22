Xponance Inc. Sells 8,214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

