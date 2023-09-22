XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

