XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. XSGD has a market cap of $33.47 million and $334,064.04 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,098,661 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

