XYO One Day Volume Tops $380,965.09 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, XYO has traded up 2% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $39.56 million and $380,965.09 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,632.04 or 1.00015012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00292892 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $449,237.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

