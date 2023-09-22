Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $119,322.50 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $119,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,401,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Down 1.2 %

YELP stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp



Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

