Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $35,919,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $25,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

