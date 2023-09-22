ZEDXION (USDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and $1.63 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

