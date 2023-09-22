Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 26.3%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) fell 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

