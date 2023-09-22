Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $82,675.20 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $82,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.28 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

