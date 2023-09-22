ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 171969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a market cap of £54.01 million, a PE ratio of 792.86, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.12.
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.
