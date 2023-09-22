Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,003 shares of company stock worth $21,871,946 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

