Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,003 shares of company stock worth $21,871,946 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

