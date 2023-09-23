1,235 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

