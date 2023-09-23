1peco (1PECO) Price Down 13.7% This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. 1peco has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $34.36 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

