20,000 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 503,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

