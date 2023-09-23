2,006 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

