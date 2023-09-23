28,181 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,809,000. FMR LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 508,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $23,418,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.08 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

