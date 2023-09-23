3,400 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.