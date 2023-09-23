3,819 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

