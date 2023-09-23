38,540 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.45. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.09, for a total transaction of $170,385.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,174 shares of company stock worth $989,590. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

