3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 55,506 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.