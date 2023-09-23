3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 61.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

