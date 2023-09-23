4,200 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.