5,174 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. 3,715,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.