600 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 308.0% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.47. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.56.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

