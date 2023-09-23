64,077 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 202,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

TFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,895,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

