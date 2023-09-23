AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.
About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
