Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $96.04.

