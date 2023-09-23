accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 635 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,342.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 525.25 ($6.51) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £3,150 ($3,901.90). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

