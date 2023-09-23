accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £3,150 ($3,901.90). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
