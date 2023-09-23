Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

