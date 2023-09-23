Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15. 96,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 552,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $835,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

