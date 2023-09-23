AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.