AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

