AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 156.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $5,164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NAPR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.