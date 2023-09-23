AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1,156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,355,000 after purchasing an additional 182,744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

