AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $109.03 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.