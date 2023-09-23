AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.60 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after acquiring an additional 802,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,325,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,536 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

