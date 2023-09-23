AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,554 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.