AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 190 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

