AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

