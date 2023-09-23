AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

