AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 334 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after buying an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

