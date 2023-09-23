AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 850 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

